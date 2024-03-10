Mahabubnagar: Seethakka inaugurates free mega medical camp

Mahabubnagar : In a bid to extend quality healthcare services to the impoverished residents of remote rural areas, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka inaugurated a free mega medical camp in Macharam village, situated in the Amrabad mandal of the Nallamalla region within Nagarkurnool district on Saturday.

The event, graced by the presence of Amrabad ZPTC Dr Anuradha and the spouse of local MLA Dr Vamsi Krishna, witnessed the launch of a comprehensive medical facility aimed at offering corporate-level healthcare services to those in need. The primary objective of the Mega Medical camp was to conduct eye membrane surgeries, addressing the needs of the underprivileged populace unable to afford the high costs associated with such procedures. Organised jointly by Anusha Project Pvt. Ltd. of Hyderabad and Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital from Chennai, the camp aimed to alleviate the burden of eye-related ailments among rural residents.

Following the inaugural ceremony, Seethakka personally administered eye tests and inspected ongoing treatments provided by the medical staff from Shankara Nethralaya.

Expressing her gratitude towards the organisers, she commended Anusha Project Pvt. Ltd. for their initiative in bringing corporate-level medical facilities to remote regions.

Praising the MLA for his philanthropic endeavours, Seethakka highlighted the significant contributions made by Dr Vamsi Krishna towards the development of his constituency, including the establishment of essential amenities, such as schools and temples. She encouraged him to continue his efforts in uplifting rural communities across his jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the Minister shed light on various welfare schemes introduced by the state government, particularly focusing on initiatives aimed at empowering women economically.