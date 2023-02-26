MP aims for TB-free Khammam

Rajya Sabha member and Hetero Group of Companies chairman DrB Partha Saradhi Reddy has come forward to help tuberculosis (TB) patients in the erstwhile Khammam district.





He embarked on nutritional kits distribution programme, which has been launched at Sathupalli in the district recently, aiming to boost the health condition of the people suffering from TB.In Khammam there are 19,000 people suffering from tuberculosis while in Kothagudem 13,000 persons have been affected by the disease, he said. In various meetings, the MP said after I got elected as a Rajya Sabha member, as a pharmaceutical scientist and chairman of Hetero I wished to do my part for the Central government's initiative to end TB.Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, I have adopted Khammam and Kothagudem districts and decided to provide nutritional kits to patients,"DrReddy said.





For the next three years, nutritional kits would be supplied to the patients at their doorsteps every month between the first and the fifth day. A budget of Rs 1.5 crore has been allotted for the purpose, he said.



