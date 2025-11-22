MP makes sure CC road completed in Chintakani

Khammam: A long-pending connectivity issue faced by farmers of Chintakani mandal has finally been resolved with the completion of a 900-metre CC road from Railway Gate (LC No. 112) to the Seethampeta NSP Major Canal, thanks to the intervention of Parliament Member Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy.

Farmers of Nagulavancha and Patarlapadu villages had surrendered portions of their agricultural land for the construction of the Kazipet–Vijayawada third railway line.

However, following the railway works, the closure of the level-crossing left them without a proper access route to their fields, causing severe hardship.