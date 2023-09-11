Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao applies for BJP ticket

Sathupalli: Senior Dalit leader of BJP Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao has informed that at least 50 applications were received for BJP tickets in each constituency, which disproved the contention of Congress and BRS poisonous campaign that BJP would not be able to put up candidates in all the 119 constituencies.

Namburi, who contested from Satthupalli Assembly Constituency in the last Assembly elections on BJP ticket, applied on Sunday to be given an opportunity to contest this time as well. He mentioned that for the last eight years, he had been carrying out every programme for the party as ordered by the party high command in Satthupalli assembly constituency.

He had been spreading awareness on PM Modi’s welfare schemes to the people and working together with local leaders to strengthen the party. Leaders of Khammam district accompanied on the occasion.