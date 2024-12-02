Live
New feather in Sharief’s cap
The 132nd World Pictorial Photography Day events were held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
Khammam: The 132nd World Pictorial Photography Day events were held at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The University held a Photo Contest 2024 during the festivities, and renowned photographer from Bhadrachalam, SK A Sharief was presented the Vaddadi Surya Prakasa Rao Memorial Award. His photograph “Beauty of Nature” received rave reviews from the organisers.
Chief guest Professor K Rama Mohana Rao of the AP State Council of Higher Education presented the award. ANU Vice Chancellor K Gangadhara Rao,
Dr Madhu Babu, Prof K Ratna Shiela Mani, G Simhachalam, M Suresh Kumar, and others were present.
Sharief, who hails from Bhadrachalam, won national and international honours in the past. Following his latest recognition, several people and organisations such as Rotary and Lions congratulated him.