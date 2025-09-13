Not even Revanth can save defected MLAs: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Former minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised the defecting MLAs while speaking to the media at his camp office in Suryapet on Friday. Reacting to their explanations, he said their justifications were weak and unconvincing.“It is shameful for these MLAs to tell the Speaker that they have not changed parties.

Claiming that they met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy only for constituency development is laughable. Saying Revanth represents the national flag, not a party flag, is an insult to the tricolour,” he remarked. Jagadish alleged that the MLAs, caught in wrongdoing, were trying to escape accountability but had already lost the trust of the party and the people.

“They betrayed both the party and the people who believed in them. The public will never forgive them,” he said. He added that if they truly trusted KCR, they should have approached him when notices were issued instead of going to Revanth Reddy’s residence.