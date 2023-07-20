Protest for revenue division status to Aiza

Aiza: The all-party alliance in Aiza municipality is vociferously demand for revenue division so that development would get a thrust. Aiza was only largest municipality in Mahabubnagar district and second became the second-grade municipality in Gadwal district. Hence the people of the municipality, and the leadership of all parties want that the municipality be upgraded into a revenue division. The town has around 50,000 population and connects with 60 villages. It is a major hub for business activity, real estate, handlooms and agriculture as well.

Aiza is only the municipality that competes with Gadwal. Along with the Aiza mandal, the people from Gattu, Maldakal,Vaddepalli, Itikyal, Mandals also come to Aiza for their business, education, and other activities. It is situated between Kurnool and Raichur districts, and at the centre of Gadwal and Yemmiganur and Mantralayam. It has bus connectivity to Rajahmundry, Raichur, Hanamkonda, and Mantralayam. Many from East and West Godavari districts have settled in Aiza and surrounding villages and are involved in cotton seed production.

Aiza municipality is a peaceful town without any clashes and other anti-social activities. If it is declared as a revenue division, it would of great help to three more mandals Gattu, Itikyal and Vaddepalli to visit it for official work and business. It has all the infrastructure to qualify a revenue division. As such, the people and the leadership of all parties unitedly demand the government to declare the Aiza municipality as a revenue division.