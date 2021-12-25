Puvvada Ajay Kumar condemns Teenmaar Mallanna's comments on KTR

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday strongly condemned the language used by the BJP leader Teenmaar Mallanna.

Speaking to media people, Ajay condemned the comments by Mallanna on TRS party working president KTR and added that it is best example that to how stoop the BJP party can degrade. He said that the leaders of BJP are making baseless allegations on TRS party and added that the TRS party leaders always co-ordinate with each other. He questioned the BJP whether is it the party's tradition to use foul language against the other party members.

MLC Thata Madhu, B Lakshmi Narayana, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, party office incharge RJC Krishna and other leaders participated in the meeting.