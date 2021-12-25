  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Puvvada Ajay Kumar condemns Teenmaar Mallanna's comments on KTR

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar speaking to media at district party office in Khammam on Saturday.
x

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar speaking to media at district party office in Khammam on Saturday.

Highlights

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday strongly condemned the language used by the BJP leader Teenmaar Mallanna.

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday strongly condemned the language used by the BJP leader Teenmaar Mallanna.

Speaking to media people, Ajay condemned the comments by Mallanna on TRS party working president KTR and added that it is best example that to how stoop the BJP party can degrade. He said that the leaders of BJP are making baseless allegations on TRS party and added that the TRS party leaders always co-ordinate with each other. He questioned the BJP whether is it the party's tradition to use foul language against the other party members.

MLC Thata Madhu, B Lakshmi Narayana, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, party office incharge RJC Krishna and other leaders participated in the meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X