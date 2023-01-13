Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurates Khamamm city bus stand

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the Khammam city bus stand here on Thursday.

The Minister along with MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Mayor P Neeraja, Municipal Commissioner Adharsh Surabhi and others flagged off a local bus service from the bus stand. Speaking on the occasion, he said the old bus stand was renovated and made it accessible to the people.

After the inauguration of a modern new bus stand at NSP area in April 2021, the old bus stand was closed and recognising the travelling needs of the commuters Rs 50 lakh was spent on the renovation of the old bus stand, which has a lot of history.

At present 10 city bus services would be operated from city bus stand to Kalvoddu area, new bus stand covering old fish market, ZP Centre, IT Hub, SR&BGNR College, NTR Circle and RTO Office cross road, Ajay Kumar said.

SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, RTC Executive Director Venkateshwar Rao, Regional Manager Prabhulatha, Deputy Mayor Fatima Zohara, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam and others were present.