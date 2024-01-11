Live
Just In
Rangareddy: Buzz on ex-MLA’s re-entry into Congress
- 1. Former Shadnagar Congress MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy meets CM
- 2. Upon Revanth Reddy’s request, he strove for win of Veerlapalli Shankar
Rangareddy : In a significant development in Telangana’s political landscape, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently met with former Shadnagar Congress MLA, Choulapalli Pratap Reddy. The meeting, which took place as part of New Year celebrations, has sparked widespread interest, given Pratap Reddy’s history with both Congress and BRS parties.
Sources reveal that their camaraderie traces back to the recent assembly election, where Revanth Reddy had sought Pratap Reddy’s assistance in ensuring Veerlapalli Shankar’s victory. Their association strengthened when Pratap Reddy promptly rallied his supporters in favor of Shankar, securing a notable win. Recent events suggest a possible realignment, with Pratap Reddy rejoining the Congress party from BRS on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recommendation.
There are speculations that Pratap Reddy might be offered a significant position within the government, though details remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, MLA Veerlapalli Shankar remains optimistic about Pratap Reddy’s political resurgence, anticipating a promising role for him in the administration. As the duo met for the second time within a month, Pratap Reddy maintained that their discussions were cordial. However, his supporters reminisce about “the golden days,” hinting at a potential revival of their influential alliance. The political community awaits further developments with bated breath, eager to see how this renewed association will shape Telangana’s political future.