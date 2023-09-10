Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 September, 2023
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
Just In
Reading scriptures helps inculcate values says MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy
Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy stated that reading religious books would make children disciplined and good citizens. He participated...
Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy stated that reading religious books would make children disciplined and good citizens. He participated in the second All India Quran Azan reading competition being held at Nalgonda Madina Masjid on Saturday. He appreciated all the participants and commended the organizers for conducting a meaningful and such a useful programme. Reading 800 pages of Quran by children is a great thing, he added.
Later,speaking to the media outside the masjid, he said he had no time to focus on Chandrababu’s arrest and Andhra Pradesh politics.He stressed that the Congress party government would come to power in Telangana in next two months.He called upon people to make the public meeting of Sonia Gandhi in Hyderabad on September 17 a grand success. She would explain five important decision that would be implemented after the Congress won the elections. He reminded that it was Sonia Gandhi who facilitated the creation of Telangana state. He raised objection to BRS MLAs’ comments on her.