Reading scriptures helps inculcate values says MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy

Nalgonda: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy stated that reading religious books would make children disciplined and good citizens. He participated in the second All India Quran Azan reading competition being held at Nalgonda Madina Masjid on Saturday. He appreciated all the participants and commended the organizers for conducting a meaningful and such a useful programme. Reading 800 pages of Quran by children is a great thing, he added.

Later,speaking to the media outside the masjid, he said he had no time to focus on Chandrababu’s arrest and Andhra Pradesh politics.He stressed that the Congress party government would come to power in Telangana in next two months.He called upon people to make the public meeting of Sonia Gandhi in Hyderabad on September 17 a grand success. She would explain five important decision that would be implemented after the Congress won the elections. He reminded that it was Sonia Gandhi who facilitated the creation of Telangana state. He raised objection to BRS MLAs’ comments on her.

