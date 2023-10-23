Sathupalli: Prioritising welfare of citizens

Sathupalli : The parliamentary convener from BJP Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao inaugurated the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku BJP’ programme in Vemsoor, located within the Sathupalli constituency of Khammam district on Sunday. The event served as a platform for Ramalingeswara Rao to address the local community.

During the programme, Rao passionately articulated his concerns, asserting that the KCR family had significantly burdened the State with debt due to their alleged mismanagement. He highlighted the importance of redirecting resources towards the people and students of Telangana who had made significant sacrifices in the state’s journey to independence.

The BJP leader contended that the current government had not effectively harnessed the potential of the new State, but assured that the BJP, soon to take the reins of governance, would prioritise the welfare of all citizens. He urged the locals to establish a “double-engine government” in the State to accelerate its development.

Rao also commended the achievements of the nine-year tenure of the NDA government, led by the BJP, and lauded the services of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in transforming the nation.

The ‘Gadapa Gadapaku BJP’ initiative received an enthusiastic response from the local constituency. Several notable BJP members, including Parsa Rambabu, Bhaskarni Veeramraju, Prabhakar Reddy Appireddy, Matta Prasad, Nallamotu Nani, and others, actively participated.