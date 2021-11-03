Singareni Collieries Company Limited records 68% growth in coal transport

Khammam: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) CMD N Sridhar on Tuesday revealed that the company has achieved a record 68% growth in coal transport and 60% growth in coal production in the last seven months ending October in this financial year when compared with last year ensuring that there is no shortage of coal supply to States which have fuel supply agreements with SCCL and coal was supplied to thermal power stations in other States.

He held a review meeting via video conference with all areas in Singareni Bhavan at Hyderabad.

Last financial year in the same period only 218 lakh tonnes of coal was transported and this year in the first 7 months 367 lakh tonnes of coal was transported with a growth of 68%, he informed. Thus ensuring that there is enough stock at thermal power stations in the State, he added.

He said that last year in the first seven months 220 lakh tonnes of coal was produced whereas this year in the first seven months 352 lakh tonnes of coal was produced with a growth of 60%, he added.

In same period last year 156 million cubic meters of Over Burden (OB) was removed whereas in the same period this year in the first seven months 201 million cubic meters of OB was removed with a growth of 28%, he informed.

He said that in the balance five months of this financial year 2 lakhs 5000 tonnes of coal per day has to be transported to ensure that all the companies with agreements are supplied coal without any shortage, he directed.

Target has been set to achieve 330 lakh tonnes of coal production and transport in the remaining five months and to this effect maximum coal production is being proposed and planned in each area, Sridhar said.

He informed the general managers that as per the power needs of the State and Country the set targets must be achieved and to achieve record production, transport, sales and profits this year. He asked to ensure that every day 40 racks are transported.

He asked the Singarenians to celebrate Diwali with happiness and safety with family members.

Directors of the company S Chandrashekar, N Balaram, D Satyanarayana Rao, Advisor (Mining) DN Prasad, ED (Coal movement) J Allwyn, GM (Co-ordination) K Suryanarayana, GM (CPP) K Nagabhushan Raddy participated in the meeting.