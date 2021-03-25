Solve Tallada mandal farmers' issues: BJP

Khammam: BJP leaders and farmers demanded the State government to take immediate action to solve farmers' issues in the district. On Thursday, BJP leaders along with farmers took out padayatra in Tallada mandal led by the Tallada mandal committee. BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana and party mandal president A Venkat Rama Rao, a number of farmers and leaders participated in the padayatra.



Speaking on the occasion, Galla demanded the government to solve the issues of Tallada mandal farmers. Stating that the farmers under Siripuram major canal are suffering water issues for the last several years but the government did not solve the issues, he demanded the officials concerned to release water to Siripuram major canal farmers immediately.

Galla said district Minister P Ajay Kumar had promised to the district people to develop Khammam in all aspects but farmers were suffering with various issues. He questioned Minister Ajay to explain the development that took place in the district. He also demanded the officials of concerned departments to release funds immediately for the repair of canal works.

BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana along with farmers took out padayatra from Siripuram major canal to Annarugudem village. During the padayatra, Galla interacted with farmers to know their problems.

BJP leaders Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, Chava Kiran, M Saraswathi, Shyam Rathode, Rudra Pradeep, EV Ramah, V Nageswara Rao, A Venkata Ramarao and several farmers participated in the programme.