Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
Tense situation prevails after assailants slit CPI(M) leader’s throat
Khammam: The brutal murder of CPI (M) leader Samineni Rama Rao (70) at his residence in Patarlapadu village, Chintakani mandal under Madhira...
Khammam: The brutal murder of CPI (M) leader Samineni Rama Rao (70) at his residence in Patarlapadu village, Chintakani mandal under Madhira constituency has sent shockwaves across the district.
According to family members, Rama Rao was attacked in the early hours on Friday, stabbed, and his throat slit by three assailants who then fled the scene.
The incident triggered unrest as numerous CPI (M) activists arrived from different parts of Khammam. Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, accompanied by local officers, visited the village, while clues teams and sniffer dogs were deployed to collect evidence.
Rama Rao, a former state general secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham and sarpanch for nearly 30 years, was a prominent figure in local politics. CPI (M) leaders alleged the murder was politically motivated, citing fear of electoral defeat.
Party leaders, including John Wesley, Tammineni Veerabhadra Rao, Pothineni Sudharshan Rao, and Nunna Nageswara Rao, condemned the killing and demanded immediate arrests.
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also expressed deep shock, assured strict legal action against the perpetrators, and extended condolences to the bereaved family, emphasising that violence has no place in Khammam politics.