Tense situation prevails after assailants slit CPI(M) leader’s throat

Khammam: The brutal murder of CPI (M) leader Samineni Rama Rao (70) at his residence in Patarlapadu village, Chintakani mandal under Madhira constituency has sent shockwaves across the district.

According to family members, Rama Rao was attacked in the early hours on Friday, stabbed, and his throat slit by three assailants who then fled the scene.

The incident triggered unrest as numerous CPI (M) activists arrived from different parts of Khammam. Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, accompanied by local officers, visited the village, while clues teams and sniffer dogs were deployed to collect evidence.

Rama Rao, a former state general secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham and sarpanch for nearly 30 years, was a prominent figure in local politics. CPI (M) leaders alleged the murder was politically motivated, citing fear of electoral defeat.

Party leaders, including John Wesley, Tammineni Veerabhadra Rao, Pothineni Sudharshan Rao, and Nunna Nageswara Rao, condemned the killing and demanded immediate arrests.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also expressed deep shock, assured strict legal action against the perpetrators, and extended condolences to the bereaved family, emphasising that violence has no place in Khammam politics.