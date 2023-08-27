‘Turum Khanulu’ movie team visits JPNEC

Mahabubnagar: The movie actors from the film “Turum Khanulu” visited the Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College in Mahabubnagar, to promote their movie at a programme held on the campus of the college on Saturday.

KS Ravi Kumar, Chairman of the Engineering College who attended the programme as chief guest, congratulated the movie actors for bringing out such a good movie which is not only entertaining but also gives a good message to society and the upcoming generations. Ravi Kumar also reminded that the all leading actors in the movie are from the Mahabubnagar region which makes the people of Palamuru proud. Adding further, he said that in whichever field the students are in, if they work hard with dedication and commitment then they will definitely achieve success.

The chairman wished that the team of Turum Khanunu film to continue their hard work and reach to higher positions in the Telugu film industry. He wished all the actors in the film to have a bright future in the film industry in the coming days.

While informing about the movie, one of the actors of the movie Devaraju Palamuru said that ‘Turumu Khanulu’ is a sentimental movie and definitely relates the audience with their emotions. He requested the students to watch the movie and support by spreading about it to others. “Our team has been working hard for this film for a long time and am sure it will definitely entertain you all,” said the actor.

Marking the occasion E-TV Jabardasth actor Venky along with other actors enacted a hilarious drama that entertained everyone present at the programme.

Along with movie hero Devaraj other lead actors Sriram, Avinash, heroine Aishwarya, Seetha, Jabardasth actors Venky Monkey, Haritha, actors Charan, Bhaskar Goud, Vijay Goud, Sandeep visited the JPNCE College. Polytechnic College Principal VE Chandrasekhar and students participated in the programme.