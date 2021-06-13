Water filters, TVs, mosquito mats distributed to tribals

Kothagudem: As a part of community policing the district police conducted many welfare programmes for the tribal people across the district.

On Saturday the police distributed water filters, TVs and Mosquito mats for the Koya, Gottikoya people in the villages of Puligundala, Kondavai in Cherla mandal. OSD V Tirupathi, Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Vineeth attended the programme.



Speaking on the occasion, they said that number of programmes were conducted in the tribal villages in the district. Police is taking care of tribal people's health and wealth.

They informed to the Maoist's who are suffering from Covid-19 that the police help and provide good treatment to them. Inspectors B Ashok, Raj Gopal, S I Raja varma and others participated in the programme.