Woman attempts suicide in Khammam

Khammam: A woman on Saturday allegedly attempted suicide in Khammam. According to sources, the woman identified as Vijaya is believed to have got engaged to the BJP activist Sai Ganesh who recently committed suicide.

Sai Ganesh and Vijaya's parents had confirmed the marriage in May but Sai Ganesh committed Suicide on April 16 by consuming pesticide. Sai Ganesh is believed to have reportedly informed his parents during his last minutes that the cause of suicide is harassment by the police. Soon after passing away of Sai Ganesh, Vijaya is believed to have gone into depression and on an unfortunate day, she reportedly consumed sleeping tablets to end her life. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. The doctors stated that Vijaya's health condition is stable.

On April 16, the Khammam police beefed up heavy security at Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's Camp Office and at the TRS office in the town after an activist of BJP died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. A man identified as Samieni Sai Ganesh who was very active as the BJP district Majdur cell president in Khammam attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on April 14.

He died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad in a hospital. After Sai Ganeshattempted suicide he was rushed to Khammam government hospital but when his health got deteriorated, Sai Ganesh was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Hearing the news of Sai Ganesh's death, many BJP leaders, activists and workers rushed to the hospital and staged a dharna against the government alleging that TRS party was responsible for Sai Ganesh death.

Addressing the protesters, district BJP president Galla Satyanarayana alleged that Sai Ganesh took the extreme step due to harassment by the police. He said that around 16 illegal and rowdy sheeter cases were filed against Sai Ganesh.He alleged that the police in Khammam are working like agents of TRS party leaders and harassing the workers and activists of opposition parties. Responding to the incident, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the TRS government over the death of Sai Ganesh. He said that the TRS party leaders with the help of police had field 16 illegal case against Sai Ganesh. He said that the TRS party leaders were frightened by the way how the BJP workers and activists were working to expose the corruptions by the MLAs and Ministers.