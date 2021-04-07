BJP, only party to work for backward people: Baswa Laxminarayana

Nizamabad: On the formation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party, district president Baswa Lakshminarayana unveiled party flag at Dhupalli village in Renjal mandal in the district on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that secular parties such as Congress and Communist parties were appointing people from the upper castes as Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers. But, he added that the BJP would only appoint people from BC, SC, and ST communities for highest posts in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to backward class and no party has ever given a chance to the oppressed in India. The CPM has maintained Jyoti Basu as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for 20 years and after him another Brahmin was offered the chance to become the CM there," he pointed out. Lakshminarayana stated that secular parties see other castes as laborers carrying flags.

In Kerala, the Communists party gave CM posts to the people belonging to upper castes, that is why BJP should be called everyone's party, Baswa added. He went on saying that the vote bank politics of Congress and the Communists would no longer run in India.

Later, on the occasion of BJP formation day, Congress and TRS leaders in large number joined BJP under the leadership of Medapati Prakash Reddy.

State Kisan Morcha vice-president Sambasiva Rao, Renjal ZPTC Meka Vijaya Santosh, MPP Lolapu Rajini Kishore, Mandal President Sukka Raj, General Secretary Pochaiah, Sangem Srinivas, constituency leaders and activists attended the programme.