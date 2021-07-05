Nizamabad: Create awareness on government diagnostic hub

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy has asked medical and health officials to make efficient use of the diagnostic center set up as part of the Telangana Diagnostic Hub scheme at the district government general hospital (GGH) at a cost of over Rs 5 crore to carry out tests for a number of ailments free of cost.



He asked officials to create awareness among the public, especially poor, to avail free government diagnostic services. The Collector stressed the importance of the diagnostic centre in view of rampant exploitation by private labs. Samples should be collected from PHCs, UPHCs and CHCs and urban health centers and government hospitals in time and they should be sent to the diagnostic hub at the district headquarters.

Results of tests should be arranged to be sent to the respective hospitals within a day and also be sent to the cell phones of the patients concerned, the Collector said. Based on the prescription of doctors, patients would be provided medicines free of cost at the hospitals where they went. The conference was attended by district health officer and others.