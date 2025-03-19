RSS Distances Itself from Aurangzeb Tomb Row, Condemns Violence

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday dissociated itself from ongoing tensions surrounding demands to demolish the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra’s Khultabad. Addressing the media at the RSS headquarters, Sunil Ambekar denounced recent violent incidents in Nagpur, stressing that unrest negatively impacts society.

“Violence of any kind harms societal well-being. The police is already addressing the situation,” Ambekar said when questioned about the clashes. On Aurangzeb’s historical significance today, he remarked, “Aurangzeb is not relevant in present times.”

The statement follows violent confrontations between two factions over calls to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb. In response, City Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal imposed curfew restrictions in several zones under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The unrest saw two bulldozers and over 40 vehicles, including police transport, set ablaze.

According to PTI reports, tensions escalated when rumors spread about the desecration of a holy book during a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal at Shivaji Putla Square near Mahal Gate. Demonstrators reportedly burned effigies of Aurangzeb and a religious chadar, prompting retaliatory action from another group. Nearly 1,000 individuals engaged in stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism, injuring police officers and damaging property.

The police registered an FIR at Ganeshpeth police station against more than 650 individuals under 57 sections of the BNS. Additionally, 51 activists linked to a minority political party have been named in the case, a police official confirmed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a stern warning against any efforts to glorify Aurangzeb. Addressing the state assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis, who also oversees the home department, stated, “Morning protests remained peaceful, but the evening witnessed a premeditated attack on specific homes and businesses. Authorities discovered a stockpile of stones and seized weapons.”

Fadnavis also referenced the film Chhaava, which depicts the historical conflict between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb, suggesting that such portrayals have fueled sentiments. “While I am not attributing blame to any film, public anger against Aurangzeb has intensified. I urge everyone to remain calm and uphold respect for religious sites.”