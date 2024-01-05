1 lakh laddu's for distribution in Ayodhya

Tirumala: TTD as decided to provide 1 lakh laddu's to for distribution to on occasion of Prana Pratishtha of the idols of Sita, Rama, Lakshmana which is a schedule on January 22.

Before talking pilgrims calls Dial your EO program E O A V Dharma Reddy said the laddus will being 25 grams will be provided to the Ayodhya trust for distribution of devotees on the occasion of the Prana Pratishtha of idols.

TTD has been providing srivari Darshan for the participants in Srinivasa Divyanugraha Homa atAlipri Saptha Gopradakshina Mandiram on purchase of Rs 300 tickets through Special Entry.

TTD sets to organise grand fete of Sri Goda Kalyanam on January 15 eveing at parade grounds behind TTD administrative building

Special festivals at Tirumala in January includes Srivari parvets Utsavam on January 16 on the day of kanuma festival and Sri Rsmakrishna Theertha Mukkoti on January 25.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CE Nageswara Rso and other officials were also present.