11 certificates issued to beneficiaries under Suraksha free of cost: Dy CM Amzath Basha
Kadapa (YSR district): Describing Jagananna Suraksha as a brainchild of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has urged the people to utilise it in a proper manner.
The Deputy Chief Minister along with Mayor K Suresh Babu participated in Jagananna Suraksha campaign in 36, 37 and 50 divisions in the city and distributed various certificates to the beneficiaries on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that already 99 percent of people have availed the government welfare schemes mentioned in party manifesto through village and ward secretariats.
He said the Jagananna Suraksha programme was aimed to bring available welfare schemes at the doorstep of people irrespective of caste and creed, who fails to secure the benefits due to various reasons. He said that certificates such as income, caste, family, death, birth, aadhaar correction, marriage and land mutation etc, over 11 kinds of certificates, would be issued to the beneficiaries at free of cost.
He urged the volunteers to list out names of beneficiaries, who failed to secure the welfare scheme benefits and provide them at their doorstep. Mayor K Suresh Babu urged the people to extend their support to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing the welfare programmes in future.
Officials, Village Secretariat staff, volunteers and public representatives were present.