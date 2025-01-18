3-day Flamingo festival from today

Tirupati: Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Joint Collector Subham Bansal, Sullurupeta MLA Nelavela Vijaysri inspected Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary on Friday to review the arrangements for the Flamingo Festival.

The Flamingo Festival will commence on Saturday and conclude on Monday.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to ensure all arrangements and facilities will be in place for the people arriving to the Bird Sanctuary to view the birds during the festival.

Locals, who were present there, explained their problems to the Collector, who responded immediately and issued instructions to the officials to solve the locals’ problems.

Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena, RDO Kiranmayi, DWMA PD D Srinivas Prasad, Janardhan Reddy and others accompanied the Collector.