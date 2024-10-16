30-member NDRF team reaches Tirupati for relief works

Tirupati: The pilgrim city is experiencing continuous rains since Monday due to the effect of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

As a precautionary measure, a 30-member NDRF team reached Tirupati for taking up relief and rehabilitation of rain-affected people.

Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya said the corporation is fully geared up to face any difficult situation due to rains. All the required arrangements are in place to tackle the situation arising out of heavy rains.

As the rains are expected to continue for three more days the corporation made alternate arrangements in the low lying areas and also flood prone localities in the city. Chlorination of drinking water has been taken up. Cleaning up of drains is being ensured to prevent any obstruction to flow of water.

Anti-larva measures to check mosquito breeding are going on in full swing. A helpline number 08772256766 was also set up in the corporation office and people are requested to contact for any emergency including inundation, floodwater entering houses and clearing of fallen trees. The field staff has been directed to keep a close watch on all the major drains and canals including Malwadi Gundam and Kapilatheertham passing through the city.

The Commissioner also directed the officials to identify the illegal constructions and encroachment of drains affecting free flow of water. She asked them to remove the encroachments immediately.

The required number of pumpsets is also kept ready for pumping of water from low-lying areas, she said.