30 passengers hurt as RTC bus rams into bulldozer
Tirupati: As many as 30 passengers were injured when the RTC bus in which they were travelling crashed into a bulldozer on Naidupeta-Puthalapattu highway near here on Tuesday.
The APSRTC bus which is coming from Chittoor lost control and hit the bulldozer at Gollapalli on the na-tional highway resulting in injuries to the passengers in the bus.
Tirupati rural police reached the spot immediately and shifted the injured passengers to Ruia Hospital.
District collector S Venkateswar spoke to the hospital authorities to provide better and prompt treat-ment to the injured passengers.
Hospital authorities informed the collector that they provided better treatment to all the injured and all of them are in stable condition. Road transport minister M Ramprasad Reddy also enquired with the collector about the accident and wished the passengers speedy recovery.