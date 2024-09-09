Live
Just In
40 red sanders logs seized in two incidents: Three arrested
Tirupati: In two separate incidents in Tirupati and Kadapa districts, Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force police seized 40 red sanders logs along with a car and a motorcycle and arrested three smugglers involved in the illegal transportation.
Task Force SP P Srinivas led the operation, with RI (Operations) Suresh Kumar Reddy and RSI Lingadhar conducting vehicle checks early Saturday morning at Anjaneyapuram checkpoint on Tirupati-Kadapa national highway, near Karakambadi forest area.
During the inspection, police stopped a car while two occupants attempted to flee. However, the Task Force team managed to apprehend two suspects, both hailing from Salem district in Tamil Nadu. Upon searching the car, authorities found 12 red sanders logs, which were seized.
In another operation, RSI P Naresh's team was conducting a combing operation near Malabilu in the Chakrayapet area of Vempalli in Kadapa district. The team encountered a group of individuals transporting red sanders logs. Although most of them fled, one person was captured, identified as a resident of Chakrayapet mandal. A total of 28 logs and a motorcycle were seized from the scene.
Search operations are ongoing to capture the remaining suspects. Both cases have been registered at the Tirupati Task Force police station, with CI Suresh Kumar and SI Rafi leading the investigation. Local forest officials and staff also participated in the operations.