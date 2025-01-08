52 paralytic patients to get enhanced pension

Tirupati: Following the government’s decision to increase the monthly pension for paralytic patients or patients with disabilities, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with a team of officers on Tuesday interacted with the pensioners availing the benefit. The government issued orders to increase the monthly pension from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 for patients who are confined to bed or wheel chair, the Commissioner said.

In Tirupati city, 52.paralytic patents who are availing the pension benefit will soon get the increased pension amount.

As directed by the government, a three-member team comprising doctors of medicine, ortho and a medical officer will inspect all the beneficiaries for updating their details after which a report will be sent to the government to provide an increased pension amount, commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, doctors team and secretariat staff were present.