Live
- Swachhata Rath Yatra launched for Mahakumbh
- Will ACB or ED arrest KTR?
- CS reviews arrangements for PM Visakha visit today
- Tourism investors summits in Visakha, Tirupati soon
- Congress seeks comeback ride on Pyari Didi scheme
- Vaikunta Dwara Darshan: TTD EO stresses on priority to common pilgrims
- Those who commit mistakes can’t escape: Ponguleti to KTR
- Congress, BJP activists come to blows in brawl over protest
- CM launches ‘Jana Nayakudu’ portal for public grievances
- HC dismisses KTR’s petition seeking quash of FIR
Just In
52 paralytic patients to get enhanced pension
Tirupati: Following the government’s decision to increase the monthly pension for paralytic patients or patients with disabilities, Municipal...
Tirupati: Following the government’s decision to increase the monthly pension for paralytic patients or patients with disabilities, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with a team of officers on Tuesday interacted with the pensioners availing the benefit. The government issued orders to increase the monthly pension from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 for patients who are confined to bed or wheel chair, the Commissioner said.
In Tirupati city, 52.paralytic patents who are availing the pension benefit will soon get the increased pension amount.
As directed by the government, a three-member team comprising doctors of medicine, ortho and a medical officer will inspect all the beneficiaries for updating their details after which a report will be sent to the government to provide an increased pension amount, commissioner said.
Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, doctors team and secretariat staff were present.