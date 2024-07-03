  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

All dropouts should be readmitted into schools: DEO

Tirupati DEO Dr V Sekhar and others taking part in ‘Nenu Badiki Potha’ rally at Karakambadi ZP High School on Tuesday
x

Tirupati DEO Dr V Sekhar and others taking part in ‘Nenu Badiki Potha’ rally at Karakambadi ZP High School on Tuesday

Highlights

As part of ensuring all dropouts go to school again, ‘Nenu Badiki Potha’ awareness rally was held at Karakambadi ZP High School in Renigunta mandal on Tuesday

Tirupati: As part of ensuring all dropouts go to school again, ‘Nenu Badiki Potha’ awareness rally was held at Karakambadi ZP High School in Renigunta mandal on Tuesday. District Educational Officer (DEO) Dr V Sekhar took part in the rally and said that all school going age children should be in schools only.

He told the parents at various areas near Karakambadi to send their children regularly to schools. The DEO said that all dropouts should be readmitted in the schools before July 12. With the cooperation of ward/village volunteers, secretariat staff, villagers and parents, the teachers and HMs should try to make the programme successful. Mandal education officers should also take responsibility in the task. The newly admitted children are to be encouraged to come to school regularly and the learning skills should be assessed to motivate them.

The dropouts should be admitted in the classes according to their age and using bridge courses they should be prepared well to improve their learning skills along with others. MEOs Indira Devi, Ranganatham, Headmaster Pushpalatha, Samagra Siksha officers Madhu, Rukmangada, Sarathi and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X