All-round development of CM native village on anvil

Tirupati: Secretary to the Chief Minister P S Pradyumna emphasised the need for comprehensive development plans for Naravaripalle, the native village of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He held a review meeting with district collector Dr S Venkateswar, joint collector Shubham Bansal and other officials at Srikalahasti devasthanam meeting hall on Tuesday and discussed various ongoing development initiatives in the district.

The review covered key topics including the development of Naravaripalle, land acquisition in Settipalli and the progress of national highway construction. Pradyumna directed officials to conduct a community assets survey in Naravaripalle and focus on skill development initiatives. He highlighted the importance of training the youth in industries that align with their interests and demanded credible evalu-ations for skill profiling through reliable companies.

The secretary mentioned the district’s unique advantage with its diversified ecosystem, including indus-tries like Sri City, academic hubs and religious sites like Tirumala. He urged officials to promote zero-budget natural farming and introduce alternative horticultural crops, replacing traditional mango plan-tations. He also proposed the use of autonomous drones in the district for monitoring law and order, patrolling and delivering emergency supplies. Highlighting the ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ vision, he instructed officials to integrate families with programmes like Stand-Up India, MSME, and Mudra for entrepreneur-ial support. Regarding national highways, Pradyumna directed the expeditious completion of NH-71 between Renigunta and Naidupeta and other projects such as the Tirupati-Chennai NH-205 expansion.

Collector Venkateswar highlighted initiatives to improve education infrastructure, including digital class-rooms funded by CSR contributions from Sri City.

Plans for a mega job fair in January and training programmes tailored to youth preferences were also discussed. He revealed plans to establish animal shelters benefiting 516 families reliant on dairy farming.

Later, Pradyumna inspected the construction progress of the Renigunta-Naidupeta national highway, accompanied by district and NH officials. The meeting was attended by various department heads, including Tirupati-Nellore NHAI officials, Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, panchayat officer Susila Devi and others.