All set for CM Jagan’s visit to Kalyandurgam today

Anantapur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Kalyandurgam constituency on Saturday to participate in the ‘Farmers’ Day’ celebrations.

Reviewing the arrangements with officials here on Friday, District Collector M Gautami said that all arrangements were in place including construction of helipad, venue for public meeting and convoy. Joint collector Kethan Garg is overseeing arrangements at Kalyandurgam, he stated and advised the officials to ensure that there be no hassles in reception and seeing off chief minister arrangements.

The chief minister will inaugurate Agri-lab and will address a public meeting.

She asked officials and police to work with the CM security officer Rangababu for security arrangements, barricades and VIP parking. All those who come to meet the chief minister should follow order and discipline. None should be allowed to meet the chief minister at the helipad.

Farmers should not be put to hardships or inconvenience as they are the very purpose of the celebration.

Assistant Collector Prashanth Kumar, RDO Nishanth Reddy and ZP CEO Bhaskar Reddy participated in the meeting.