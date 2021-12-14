Amaravati farmers maha padayatra to end today, to visit Tirumala tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam gave permission to the Amaravati farmers fo the darshans on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the TTD has permitted by asking the farmers to follow the coronavirus regulations. It also took the necessary information from the farmers. It is known that the farmers of Amaravati are on the Padayatra under the name of Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam in demand to retain Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh



The padayatra started from Tulluru in the Guntur district on November 1 and will end in Tirupati on November 17. A huge public meeting was held on the last day of the trip. The padayatra continued for about 500 km through the Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts of AP. As today is the 45th day of the Padayatra, farmers will continue it in Tirupati and end in Alipiri in the evening.



The farmers will visit the Tirumala temple on Wednesday and Thursday and a public meeting would be held on the 17th of this month. The farmers are waiting for permission.