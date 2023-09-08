Anantapur: Give me one chance to put state on path of prosperity says N Chandrababu Naidu

Gooty-Anantapur : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his assurance to the people to give a guarantee to the future of state, women, youth and all sections of people, particularly the farmers.

Addressing roadshows and a series of meetings at Guntakal, Gooty and in Anantapur town, Naidu tried to drive home the point that the state has lost precious five years by giving a chance to an inexperienced person and the state is experiencing a development paralysis and economic collapse.

Naidu said he would rebuild the state from its devastated condition caused by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s infamous rule.

He urged the people, particularly, the youth to come on to the streets and save Andhra Pradesh from total deterioration and collapse. Everything lay in shambles and the state has slipped into an economic quagmire and financial doll-drums.

The TDP supremo pleaded with the people against being carried away by the words of Jagan Mohan Reddy and give one more chance to the state to skip into an abyss of darkness.

The state has lost track of industrial, irrigation and infrastructure development, Naidu regretted and promised to do everything possible to bring back the economy on rails and steer the state on the path of prosperity. A sea of humanity followed Naidu in his roadshows and public meetings.

Naidu promised to fulfil all his promises by creating unlimited wealth and economic assets unlike Jagan, who resorted to indebtedness and economic chaos.

Ex-MLAs, ex-MPs and former ministers Kalava Srinivasulu, Palle Raghunath Reddy, Paritala Sunitha and PAC chairman and Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, B K Parthasaradhi were among those who participated in the roadshows and meetings.