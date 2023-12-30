Anantapur: Rs 20 cr deposited in 29K students in Satya Sai district

Live
Just In
Sri Satya Sai district Collector P Arun Babu and Anantapur district in-charge Collector Ketan Garg presented the cheques of Jagananna Vidya Deevena to the beneficiaries in their respective areas on Friday.
Anantapur / Puttaparthi : Sri Satya Sai district Collector P Arun Babu and Anantapur district in-charge Collector Ketan Garg presented the cheques of Jagananna Vidya Deevena to the beneficiaries in their respective areas on Friday.
For the quarter July-September 2023, Rs 20 crore was transferred into the joint accounts of 29,491 students and their mothers in Sri Satya Said district.
Speaking at the virtual meeting in Anantapur, JNTU civil engineering student Rallapalle Shiva Prasad thanked the CM for introducing a revolution in education sector by implementing Vidya Deevena scheme. He said lakhs of under-privileged students were benefitted immensely in pursuing higher education and professional courses. Along with the district officials and ZP chairperson Boya Girijamma, students also participated in a virtual meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.