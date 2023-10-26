Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Anantapur: TDP stages dharna in all constituencies
TDP leaders in the undivided district are aggressively pursuing their agitation for the release of their leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu in all their constituencies, for more than 40 days.
Former Ministers Kalava Srinivas and Paritala Sunitha, TDP Sathya Sai district president BK Parthasaradhi, ex-MLAs V Prabhakar Choudhury and Palle Raghunath Reddy and several others including Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and Umamaheshwara Naidu from Kalyandurg participated in the dharnas. They gave a call to the people to show door to the YSRCP government.
