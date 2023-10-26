Anantapur: TDP stages dharna in all constituencies

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : TDP leaders in the undivided district are aggressively pursuing their agitation for the release of their leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu in all their constituencies, for more than 40 days.

Former Ministers Kalava Srinivas and Paritala Sunitha, TDP Sathya Sai district president BK Parthasaradhi, ex-MLAs V Prabhakar Choudhury and Palle Raghunath Reddy and several others including Kandikunta Venkata Prasad and Umamaheshwara Naidu from Kalyandurg participated in the dharnas. They gave a call to the people to show door to the YSRCP government.