Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan presents silk vastrams to Lord Venkateswara

Tirupati: The annual ritual of Chief Minister presenting silk vastrams to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh passed off peacefully despite slugfest over certain issues like need for signing a declaration for non-Hindus before entering the temple.



Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who flew from New Delhi to Renigunta airport, drove straight to Tirumala hill shrine. As per the rituals, the CM carried silk vastrams and presented to the Lord.

On CM's arrival at Maha Dwaram priests and officials of TTD welcomed him with traditional temple etiquettes. After offering the prayers to the main deity at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Srivari Garuda Seva which was observed on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavam.

Following the Vhana Seva, the CM went to Sri Padmavathi Guest house Tirumala where he would stay for the night.

According to official information, the CM will go for darshan once again on Thursday morning along with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Later, both the CMs will lay foundation stone for new Karnataka choultry at Tirumala, which was funded by the Karnataka government.



Due to corona restrictions, no ordinary devotees are allowed to participate in the Brahmotsavams. From Renigunta airport to Tirumala, the entire area was under siege of armed police force. A never before kind of heavy police bandobust was made. In the wake of the decision by opposition parties, including BJP to stage protests, the leaders were put under house arrest.



