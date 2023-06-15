Live
Andhra Pradesh: Devotee rush increases to Tirumala, to take 19 hours for darshans
The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala with devotees waiting in 31 compartments for Sarvadarshans today i.e on Thursday and it is likely to take 18 hours to complete the darshans.
Meanwhile, as many as 78,487 devotees visited Tirumala temple and paid their prayers on Wednesday.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the temple has received Rs. 3.76 crore on Wednesday through hundi.
