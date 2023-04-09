Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush to Tirumala continues, to take 24 hours for darshans

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala. As there are three consecutive days of holidays, the crowd of devotees has not reduced even on the third day. All the compartments in Vaikuntham queue complex are full with devotees waiting in queue till Alwar Tank Rest House which is outside.



TTD officials said that the devotees waiting in the queue line for will take 24 four hours.



Meanwhile, as many as 85,450 devotees visited Tirumala on Saturday and paid their prayers. The temple officials disclosed that the temple has received a Hundi income of Rs.4.21 crores. The arrival of devotees to Tirumala started from Friday morning continued till today.



The devotees were crowded at Vaikuntham complexes, Madavedhus, Akhiland offering Coconuts, Laddu Distribution Centre, Annaprasadam Building, Bus Stand, Pilgrim Accommodation Complexes.