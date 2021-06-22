Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati Urban SP suspends MR Palli SI for negligence in taking complaint

Tirupati Urban District SP Venkata Appalanaidu warned the police that negligence with the complainants would not be tolerated. On the sixth day of this month, a man named Dilip behaved indecently towards a girl inside the MR Palle police station. The victim complained to the local SI Giribabu, but he did not take it seriously.



Upon learning of the matter, the SP registered a case at the RC Puram police station and arrested Dilip on the same day. Orders were issued on Monday suspending the negligent SI. He later said police should respond immediately and see that justice is met as far as possible.



When the case was taken to the CI concerned by SI, he told the victims that it was not their jurisdiction and that it falls under Thiruchanur. The victim was then reportedly threatened and verbally abused.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Ramachandrapuram police station. It is learnt that the MR Palli police hid the case. It seems likely that action will also be taken against the Circle Inspector as well.