Annamalai bats for complete autonomy for temples

TIRUPATI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has called for the abolition of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Act, asserting that if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes to power in Tamil Nadu, it will work towards removing the Act to grant temples complete autonomy.

Speaking at the International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX) 2025 in Tirupati, Annamalai emphasised that over 44,121 temples in Tamil Nadu could be freed from government control under an NDA-led administration.

He underscored the economic potential of these temples, stating that allowing them to operate independently could significantly boost revenue. This, he argued, could be channelled into essential public services such as schools, infrastructure and research institutions, even if some temples faced initial mismanagement.

Annamalai criticised the HR & CE Act for restricting temple growth and limiting their contributions to local economies. He pointed to the Tirumala temple as an example, noting its estimated market valuation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore - surpassing many major corporations. He linked the concept of temple economies to the Chola era, when temples played a central role in economic and social life, fostering unity and progress in society.

He also praised the ITCX and Temple Connect for successfully bringing together spiritual leaders and young enthusiasts dedicated to strengthening temple economies.

The second day of the event saw discussions on temple education, technological advancements in management and government oversight.

Former TTD trust board member J Sekhar Reddy was honoured for his contributions to the propagation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma.