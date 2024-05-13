  • Menu
AP High Court judges offer prayers at Tirumala

AP High Court judges offer prayers at Tirumala
Tirumala: Two AP High Court judges Justice G Narendra and Justice Manmadha Rao had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday.Many other VIPs also had...

Tirumala: Two AP High Court judges Justice G Narendra and Justice Manmadha Rao had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday.

Many other VIPs also had darshan on Sunday including Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice D Venkata Ramana, president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad YG Lakshmi Prasad and Karnataka Urban Development Minister B. S Suresh.

