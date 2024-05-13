Live
AP High Court judges offer prayers at Tirumala
Tirumala: Two AP High Court judges Justice G Narendra and Justice Manmadha Rao had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday.Many other VIPs also had...
Many other VIPs also had darshan on Sunday including Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice D Venkata Ramana, president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad YG Lakshmi Prasad and Karnataka Urban Development Minister B. S Suresh.
