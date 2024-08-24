Live
AP Minister Kollu Ravindra Visits Tirumala, says state will get investments
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kollu Ravindra expressed his hopes for the state’s future amid the ongoing heavy rains causing rivers to overflow.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kollu Ravindra expressed his hopes for the state’s future amid the ongoing heavy rains causing rivers to overflow. The minister who visited Tirumala on Saturday noted that both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan would be receiving the blessings of Srivara during this auspicious time.
During his visit, Ravindra emphasized the promise of significant industrial growth coming to Andhra Pradesh. He conveyed his prayers to Srivara, asking for smooth and successful developments in the state and the well-being of its citizens.
He said that the state is ready to welcome multiple large-scale industries, aiming to boost economic growth and employment opportunities for the people.
