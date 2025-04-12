APBCCS provides loans under Arudhati-Vasishta programme

Tirupati: Vedam Hariprasad, Governing Council Member for Chittoor and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Cooperative Credit Society (APBCCS), has urged members of Brahmin community to join the society and avail themselves of various financial benefits being offered.

He emphasised that a number of member-friendly decisions have been taken to support Brahmin families through accessible and low-interest financial assistance.

One of the key schemes is Arundhati-Vasishta loan programme, where three women (Arundhati) and three men (Vasishta) can form a group and apply together. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 60 years. Through this scheme, the society will extend loans at low interest rates in phases—Rs 45,000 in first round, Rs 75,000 in second, Rs 1,00,000 in third, Rs 1,50,000 in fourth, and up to Rs 2,50,000 in subsequent phases.

Similarly, under Purohita Mitra scheme, groups of four male members can access Rs 1,60,000 in first phase and Rs 3,20,000 in second, with the amount increasing further depending on eligibility and repayment record. These opportunities are available only to society members.

To apply for these schemes, individuals need to submit two photocopies each of their Aadhaar card, rice card or PAN card, and bank account details, along with one copy of their latest gas bill and two recent passport-size photographs.

Membership in APBCCS requires a one-time payment of Rs 600, which also entitles the member to multiple benefits, including an insurance cover of Rs 50,000.

Any Brahmin man or woman aged 18 and above can join the society regardless of gender.

Members also receive up to 10 percent interest on their deposits, especially benefiting senior citizens. For further details, interested individuals can visit their nearest Brahmin Cooperative Credit Society branch.