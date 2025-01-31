Apollo to provide healthcare services during Maha Sivaratri at Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy met with Apollo Hospitals CEO Naveen at Apollo Main branch, Chennai, on Thursday along with senior doctors and medical professionals, to discuss essential healthcare support for the upcoming Maha Siivaratri Brahmotsavams in Srikalahasti.

During the meeting, he requested Apollo Hospitals’ assistance in setting up medical camps, deploying trained medical personnel and providing emergency medical equipment from February 21 to March 4, 2025. With lakhs of devotees expected to visit Srikalahasti during this sacred festival, ensuring adequate first aid and emergency medical care is a top priority.

Responding positively, Apollo Hospitals CEO Naveen and the management agreed to provide full support for the initiative. Apollo will establish medical camps at key locations and deploy doctors, nurses and paramedics to ensure effective emergency response during the festival.

The MLA expressed his gratitude to Apollo Hospitals & its management for their dedication to public health.

“This collaboration with Apollo Hospitals will significantly strengthen medical preparedness during Maha Sivaratri in Srikalahasti, ensuring the health and safety of devotees. I sincerely appreciate Apollo’s unwavering commitment to healthcare and public service”, said Sudhir Reddy.