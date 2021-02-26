APSPDCL bags two national-level ICC awards

Tirupati: APSDCL has bagged two national level Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) awards for its best performance. The awards include `Best State Power Utility Award 2020 and 8th Innovation Impact Awards for DISCOMS 2020.

SPDCL won the award in the ICC 14th edition of its flagship initiative `Indian Energy Summit (IES) held on web platforms on February 24-25. The energy entities and states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, AP, Karnataka, Kerala, Chattisgarh, Punjab, MP, HP, Haryana and others have actively participated in the summit which focused on six aspects.

The focus areas include Automation and Cyber security in electricity dispatch and distribution, Innovation in power distribution for the right energy mix and viability, Promoting competition for better consumer services, Integration of renewable energy through smart metering, Augmentation of national, regional and state gas grids and Roundtable on disaster management – Black swan events and pandemics.

APSPDCL has won in the category (i) Efficient Operation stood in first position and in the category (ii) Over all Innovation Impact Award.