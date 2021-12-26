Bhumana Karunakar Reddy drives campaign to build up Kabaddi heat

Tirupati: As part of bringing heat to the forthcoming Kabaddi tourney, the Corporation has taken up another campaign to paste sticker posters to about 10,000 auto rickshaws in the temple city. The intention of the campaign was to get everyone involved in the mega tournament proposed to be held on par with the 'Pro Kabaddi' league.

Launching the campaign on Saturday, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the arrangements for the tourney have been going on in full swing. "Tirupati should become an ideal city in the country in the implementation of people's oriented programmes along with development and welfare initiatives. As part of this, the traditional sporting event has been planned and towards drawing everyone's involvement in it, we have been organising various programmes daily," explained the MLA.

The prestigious tournament will make everyone proud and it is time to prove that the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) will stand first in not only removing garbage but also in the public welfare and in organising cultural programmes. He told the Corporators to work in that direction and conduct the forthcoming 'Sankranti celebrations' as well and it should not be limited to Kabaddi tournament without forgetting the welfare programmes.

Bhumana asked the Corporators to take up a rigorous campaign in their respective divisions and make arrangements for the practice matches to be held on December 29 evening. "It is the festival of Tirupati people which should be a huge success. The first Kabaddi tourney should lay a foundation for conducting it every year in the temple city," he maintained.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Haritha, Sports organiser Penna Bhaskar, Corporators, Auto drivers and others took part in the programme. The dignitaries pasted tourney posters to auto rickshaws. Later, the MLA along with the Mayor and others visited the Indira Maidanam to oversee the arrangements and model Kabaddi courts.