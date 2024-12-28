  • Menu
Biotech plays key role in combating chronic diseases: SVU VC

A three-day international conference on ‘Biotechnology, Medicine and Cancer Therapeutics’ began on Friday at Sri Venkateswara Univer-sity, organised in collaboration with the University of Alabama, USA and its Department of Biotechnology.

The event was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, who emphasised the role of biotechnology in combating chronic diseases like cancer. Speaking at the event, he stated, "The development of bi-otechnology holds the key to providing effective treatment for stub-born diseases like cancer, which currently lack adequate therapeutic methods and drugs. Through advanced biotechnology, we can design better treatment protocols and innovative drug solutions".

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Malla Mithun of the Univer-sity of Alabama, who highlighted significant progress in managing colorectal cancer. "Notable advancements have been made, particu-larly in addressing Microsatellite Stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal carcinoma (mCRC).

