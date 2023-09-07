BJP condemns Minister Suresh’s comments on teachers

Tirupati: BJP leaders in Tirupati led a protest over the alleged comments of the Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh on Teachers’ Day humiliating and showing disrespect towards the teaching community.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that his party has condemned the minister’s comments and he demanded public apology to the teachers from the minister.

He said that Sanatana Dharma propagates that Guru was a highly respectable person along with mother and father.

Even Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Sri Rama also learnt the education at Sandeepa and Viswamithra respectively. Minister Suresh also had his education at teachers only and has grown to this stature now.

It was not proper for him to humiliate the teachers by lowering their stature. Other leaders Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar, Munisubramanyam, Ajay Kumar, P Bhaskar, Dr Srihari Rao and others were present.