Book on ‘Lepakshi’ released in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi : Releasing a book on ‘Lepakshi’ written by MyNaa Swamy, a deep dive into temple architecture and art of Vijayanagara, Dr Kova Laxman said the time has come to step out of Indian history books written by pseudo-intellectuals and encourage books written by objective Indian perspective.

Talking about the book, Lepakshi, he said that Indian education systems owes to current and future generations to know about Hindu cultural heritage and not only British invasion, about invaders and Mughal rulers.

Dr Kova Lakshman appreciated the content of the book stating that it highlights the artwork and architecture of the Vijayanagara Empire. The Lepakshi Veerabhadra Swamy Temple complex is portrayed as a living museum of Vijayanagara style. The sculptures, inscriptions and murals are crafted to inspire a sense of fulfilment.

MyNaa Swamy requested the chief guest Dr Kova Laxman to make efforts in declaring Lepakshi as the UNESCO-declared World Heritage Site. To this, Laxman assured the audience that he would gladly take up the issue. The speakers agreed that the need and obligation of introducing ancient monuments like Lepakshi to newer generations because these landmarks serve as essential centres for our cultural traditions and customs.

Author offers an extensive exploration of the Vijayanagara Empire and the Veerabhadra temple, this research piece for Doctorate has been hailed for surpassing most Ph D works in its comprehensive and deep account of an underexplored area of Indian history.