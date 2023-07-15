Boost to Infra: Internal roads to get facelift in pilgrim city soon says Bhumana

Tirupati: Ninety percent of internal roads in the city modernised while the revamping of remaining roads in the pilgrim city will be completed soon for the convenience of people, said City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Speaking after the inaugurating the newly laid Rs 1.35 crore CC road at Padmavathipuram opposite to Tirupati West Railway Station along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner D Haritha here on Friday, he said that the new internal roads would ease traffic congestion in most parts in the city.

The residents of Padmavathi Nagar area, due to lack of proper roads, were facing a lot of difficulties, which ended with the laying of CC road, he said adding that the elected municipal council has been focusing on improving road facilities in the city in a big way to see the pilgrim city become a role model not in the state but in the entire country.

Bhumana informed that Pangaluru Snehamma Master Plan road, which is the pride of the city, will be declared open on Saturday and added that the new road, which was laid at a cost of Rs 7 crore, will be beneficial to about one lakh people living in localities in MR Palli area.

Mayor Sirisha, who gave a detailed account on the roads development in the city, said the corporation has proposed to widen many roads, where vehicular movement was high, in addition to the Master Plan roads. Stating that five Master Plan road works were over and thrown open for traffic, she said the works on the remaining were going on briskly.

Deputy Mayor Mura Narayana, Corporator Sandhya, Corporation co-opted member Imam Saheb, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, municipal engineer Chandrasekhar and others were present.